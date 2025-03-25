Mumbai, March 25: The 25th day of fasting (Roza) in Ramzan 2025 will be observed by Indian Muslims on Wednesday, March 26. As one of Islam's five pillars, adult and healthy Muslims are obligated to fast during Ramadan. This involves consuming Sehri or Suhoor before dawn and then refraining from food and drink until Iftar at sunset, which breaks the day-long fast. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 25th Roza on March 26 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

Sehri is the pre-dawn meal Muslims partake in before commencing their fast. It is consumed before the Fajar prayer, which precedes sunrise. Conversely, Iftar marks the breaking of the fast, an evening meal eaten at the Azan (call to prayer) for the Maghrib prayer, which begins at sunset. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:24 AM

Iftar Time 6:52 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:58 AM

Iftar Time 6:38 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:45 AM

Iftar Time 6:22 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:19 AM

Iftar Time 5:51 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:07 AM

Iftar Time 6:41 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:20 AM

Iftar Time 6:50 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:09 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:58 AM

Iftar Time 6:21 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:06 AM

Iftar Time 6:45 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:03 AM

Iftar Time 6:37 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:01 AM

Iftar Time 6:54 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:30 AM

Iftar Time 6:05 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:03 AM

Iftar Time 5:39 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:15 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:22 AM

Iftar Time 6:54 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:58 AM

Iftar Time 6:38 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 26 (25th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:49 AM

Iftar Time 6:39 PM

Ramadan fasting, while a religious obligation, recognizes specific circumstances. Children, those with medical conditions, travelers, and women during menstruation or pregnancy are exempt. Individuals unable to fast due to health issues are permitted to make up the days later. The purpose of this mandatory fasting period is to instill self-discipline and restraint. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

Contrary to common belief, Ramadan denotes a month, not a festival. It is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, revered by Muslims as the period during which the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Following Ramadan, the month of Shawwal commences, with its first day marked by the Eid celebration, known as Eid Ul Fitr or Eid al-Fitr.

