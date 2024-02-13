Nalgonda (Telangana) [India], February 13 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) party president and ex-CM K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday demanded CM Revanth Reddy to take an all-party delegation to Delhi to fight against the Krishna River Management Board's (KRMB) call to takeover of Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam projects.

The 'Chalo Nalgonda' meeting held on Tuesday, February 13, is KCR's first mass interaction after losing power in the Assembly elections in the state.

KCR said "We undertook the Chalo Nalgonda program. Why? Why did I have to come? It's not a political meeting. For 24 years I have been roaming and saying without water our life is a waste. It was the BRS party who made Nalgonda, Fluoride-free".

"Brijesh Kumar tribunal, Central government, Central Jal Shakti minister, whoever wants to divide our water share, this meeting is a warning to them. Khammam Nalgonda, Mahboobnagar, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, This is the life and death of 5 districts", added ex-CM.

KCR further said "I haven't done anything less to the state. we got current and water supply to every house. How did the water that was not available earlier are available? You need the courage to bring that."

K Chandrashekhar Rao also said "We fought for the state, the Basavapuram project near Bhuvanagiri is finished, and Palamuru Etipothula is 80 per cent finished. The then Congress government had asked to use the water temporarily and later you will get your water. We wrote to the Modi government asking immediately to distribute water and give it to the tribunal. They didn't give, we went to the supreme court, they asked us to close and they will put a tribunal. Just 4 months before elections they put it in the tribunal."

"Krishna water has been given to KRMB, Uttam was saying United Andhra was better. Then why did Srikanth Chary sacrifice? Ministers speak however they want. Till the last breath, I will fight for Telangana like a tiger but won't sit like a cat. They put the resolution in the assembly but that's also not enough as drinking water and usage water is mentioned but not Current generation," said the BRS party president.

"If a new government comes it should do better than the past government. But they are indulging in accusing KCR and abusing KCR. The power is not forever, but the people are and their rights are forever. I don't understand a few things, we have given the current for 9 years without interruption for 24 hours, where it is now? You people don't get nervous but ask them current," asked KCR.

"I warn the state government to give the current the way the BRS government gave. But they brought the Generator into the assembly. Seven times the Current was gone while Jagdish Reddy was addressing in Nalgonda. We will fight till the end over the state's rights to water in Krishna and Godavari rivers. Taking a resolution in the assembly is not enough, The CM should take a party delegation to Delhi and question the PM and say that we will not sit quiet till we get our share," further added K Chandrashekhar Rao. (ANI)

