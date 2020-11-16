Gopeshwar, Nov 16: The sacred portals of the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath were closed for the winter season on Monday amid a fresh spell of snowfall. The gates of the temple, which houses one of the 11 jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva and attracts devotees from across the world, were closed at 8:30 am after an elaborate ceremony.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: SUV Hit Bridge Railing, 6 Killed, 4 Injured.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, and officials of Devasthanam Board, among others, attended the ceremony.

The two chief ministers arrived at the shrine on Sunday to offer prayers and take a look at the reconstruction projects underway at Kedarpuri.

Also Read | Realme X7 Smartphone to Be Launched in India in 2021, Confirms CEO Madhav Sheth.

Snowfall accompanied by a drizzle began in Kedarnath on Sunday night and continued till the morning.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)