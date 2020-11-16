Siddharthanagar, Nov 16: Six persons were killed and four injured when the SUV they were travelling in hit the railing of a small bridge and turned turtle at the Madhubaniya crossing here, on Monday morning.

The deceased include two men, two women and two children. The four injured persons have been referred to the Gorakhpur Medical College for advanced treatment. Uttar Pradesh: 3 Killed, 2 Injured in Road Accident in Etah.

All the deceased and the injured belonged to one family and were on their way to Maiwana in Bihar for a "mundan" ceremony.

Eyewitnesses said that the accident took place due to the high speed of the vehicle and dense fog. The bodies have been sent for post mortem.

