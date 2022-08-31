New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met Commonwealth Games 2022 medal winners Amit Panghal and Pooja Gahlot, and said their experience and expertise will be sought by the Delhi Sports University to benefit budding sportspersons.

Panghal won gold medal in boxing while Pooja bagged a bronze medal in wrestling at recently held Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"I congratulate Amit and Pooja for bringing pride and glory to India at the international stage, wish them immense success for the future," said the chief minister.

During the meeting, there was discussion about fostering a sports-friendly environment in Delhi and the country, said a government statement.

The Delhi government has established the Delhi Sports University to identify and nurture talent from across the country and promote them to the global arena. Delhi Sports University belongs not just to Delhi, but the whole country, Kejriwal said.

"We will utilise the expertise and experience of athletes from all over India to develop a world-class sports institute," he said.

Gahlot represents Delhi at the national level and has been training at the state's facilities as well, the statement said.

