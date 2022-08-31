Employment News’, a flagship weekly job journal of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, provides the latest update on job vacancies, job-oriented training programs, admission notices for the premier organisations in the country such as Border Roads Organisation, Dental Council of India, Indian Coast Guard, ICAR- National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, New Delhi, Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad, Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Division of Agricultural Economics, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute; New Mangalore Port Authority & Competition Commission of India

Get all the details related to the number of posts, eligibility, and last date to apply.

Job opportunities at a glance:

1) Border Roads Organisation, Ministry of Defence, Govt of India

Vacancies

No. of posts: 14 posts – Draughtsman

No. of posts: 07 posts of Supervisor – Administration

No. of posts: 13 posts of Supervisor – Stores

No. of posts: 09 posts of Supervisor – Cipher

No. of posts: 10 posts of Hindi Typist

No. of posts: 35 posts of Operator – Communication

No. of posts: 30 posts of Electrician

No. of posts: 24 posts of Welder

No. of posts: 22 posts of Multi Tasking Staff – Blacksmith

No. of posts: 82 posts of Multi Tasking Staff – Cook

For detailed information

2) Dental Council of India

Vacancies

The post of Joint Secretary (Technical)

For detailed information

Last date to apply: Within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement

3) Indian Coast Guard

Vacancies

Various post for an Assistant Commandant for various branches i.e., General Duty, Commercial Pilot License, Technical (Mechanical), Technical (Electrical or Electronics) and Law

For detailed information

Last date to apply: 7th September 2022 (5:30pm)

4) ICAR- National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, New Delhi

Vacancies

Various post of Senior Research

For detailed information, please visit: sundeeplakhaoti@gmail.com & sundeepksharma77@rediffmail.com

Last date to apply: 2nd September 2022.

5) Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad

Vacancies

Various posts of ‘Executive Director’

For detailed information

Last date to apply: Within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement

6) Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 post of Project Scientific Officer- B

For detailed information

Last date to apply: 6th September 2022 from 9:00am to 10:30 am

7) Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 post of Joint Director (Women’s Programme)

For detailed information

Last date to apply: Within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement

8) New Mangalore Port Authority

Vacancies

Post of Instructor for Hindi Stenography

For detailed information

Last date to apply: 14th September 2022

9) Competition Commission of India

Vacancies

No. of posts: 01 Post of Secretary

For detailed information

Last date to apply: 30th September, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2022 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).