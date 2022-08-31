Employment News’, a flagship weekly job journal of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, provides the latest update on job vacancies, job-oriented training programs, admission notices for the premier organisations in the country such as Border Roads Organisation, Dental Council of India, Indian Coast Guard, ICAR- National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, New Delhi, Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad, Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare, Division of Agricultural Economics, ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute; New Mangalore Port Authority & Competition Commission of India
Get all the details related to the number of posts, eligibility, and last date to apply.
Job opportunities at a glance:
1) Border Roads Organisation, Ministry of Defence, Govt of India
Vacancies
No. of posts: 14 posts – Draughtsman
No. of posts: 07 posts of Supervisor – Administration
No. of posts: 13 posts of Supervisor – Stores
No. of posts: 09 posts of Supervisor – Cipher
No. of posts: 10 posts of Hindi Typist
No. of posts: 35 posts of Operator – Communication
No. of posts: 30 posts of Electrician
No. of posts: 24 posts of Welder
No. of posts: 22 posts of Multi Tasking Staff – Blacksmith
No. of posts: 82 posts of Multi Tasking Staff – Cook
2) Dental Council of India
Vacancies
The post of Joint Secretary (Technical)
Last date to apply: Within 15 days from the date of publication of this advertisement
3) Indian Coast Guard
Vacancies
Various post for an Assistant Commandant for various branches i.e., General Duty, Commercial Pilot License, Technical (Mechanical), Technical (Electrical or Electronics) and Law
Last date to apply: 7th September 2022 (5:30pm)
4) ICAR- National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources, New Delhi
Vacancies
Various post of Senior Research
For detailed information, please visit: sundeeplakhaoti@gmail.com & sundeepksharma77@rediffmail.com
Last date to apply: 2nd September 2022.
5) Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad
Vacancies
Various posts of ‘Executive Director’
Last date to apply: Within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement
6) Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, Mumbai
Vacancies
No. of posts: 01 post of Project Scientific Officer- B
Last date to apply: 6th September 2022 from 9:00am to 10:30 am
7) Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare
Vacancies
No. of posts: 01 post of Joint Director (Women’s Programme)
Last date to apply: Within 60 days from the date of publication of this advertisement
8) New Mangalore Port Authority
Vacancies
Post of Instructor for Hindi Stenography
Last date to apply: 14th September 2022
9) Competition Commission of India
Vacancies
No. of posts: 01 Post of Secretary
Last date to apply: 30th September, 2022
