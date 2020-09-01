Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram seized 225.38 grams of gold on Monday, informed the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

As per the information, gold was concealed inside a trolley bag in the form of a foil. The gold is worth approximately Rs 11.11 lakhs in the market.

Earlier on Thursday, the Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) in Palakkad seized over 3 kg of smuggled gold bars and ornaments worth Rs 1.70 crores and Rs 6 lakh in cash.

"3.644 Kg of smuggled gold bars/cut pieces/ornaments valued at Rs 1.70 crores and Rs 6 lakh of Indian currency by CPU in Palakkad," it said. (ANI)

