New Delhi, September 1: The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2020 (JEE Main 2020) are commencing from Tuesday amid COVID-19. Candidates can be seen arriving at the test centres and following the social distancing norms. National Testing Agency (NTA) claims that appropriate measurements have been taken for the successful conduct of exams. It added that over 99 per cent of candidates have been assigned their 'first choice of centre cities'.

The NTA has increased the number of examination centres from 570 to 660 for JEE Mains 2020 exams, which is a computer-based test. Apart from this, the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, while the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now. NEET, JEE 2020 Latest Update: Students And Their Guardians Allowed to Travel by Special Local Trains in Mumbai, Admit Card Mandatory For Tickets

Issuing the guidelines for students for the JEE exams, the NTA has said that all the candidates will be allowed to move out in an orderly manner one candidate at a time. Adding more, the NTA has said that candidates will have to drop the admit card and rough sheets in the advised boxes after displaying to the staff available next to dropbox.

Among other arrangements, the government has asked the exam centre administrators to thoroughly sanitise monitor keyboard, mouse, webcam, desk and the chair. Further, candidates can sanitise the same with sanitizers that will be made available in the examination lab/room/hall. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 (NEET 2020) exam has been scheduled to be held on September 13 while the JEE Main 2020 will be conducted from September 1 to 6 amid COVID-19.

Earlier, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiyal ‘Nishank’ on Monday had appealed the chief ministers of various states to support the students appearing for the exam. As per details, as many as 8.58 lakh candidates have registered for the JEE-Main, while 15.97 lakh have registered for NEET.

