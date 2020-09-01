Mumbai, September 1: Former President Pranab Mukherjee died at the Army Research and Referral Hospital on Monday at the age of 84. Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalized for the past 21 days and was critical following brain surgery. Mukherjee was also found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10. Pranab Mukherjee, who served as 13th President of India, had a political career of over five decades.

Supporting students appearing for NEET & JEE exams, Railways has permitted them, and their guardians to travel by special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days. General passengers are requested not to commute, said Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

As a mark of respect to the departed soul of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee, West Bengal government will have all government and government-aided offices and institutions closed today.

Maharashtra Government extended lockdown in the state till September 30. Interdistrict transport of goods and persons are allowed. Private bus and minibus are also allowed to operate. SOPs for the same will be issued by State Transport Commissioner.

Senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Monday said that he “gracefully” accepted the Supreme Court verdict in the contempt case and added that the Re 1 fine levied on him was contributed by lawyer and colleague Rajiv Dhavan. Bhushan was found guilty of criminal contempt of court on August 14 over his tweets against the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.