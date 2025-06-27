Idukki (Kerala), Jun 27 (PTI) Authorities in Kerala's Idukki district are preparing for the possible opening of the Mullaperiyar dam on Saturday, after Tamil Nadu officials indicated they may open the shutters once the water level reaches 136 feet.

As a precaution, the district administration has completed arrangements to evacuate 3,220 people from 883 families living in low-lying areas, an official release said here on Friday.

These include villages such as Periyar, Manjumala, Upputhura, Elappara, Ayyappankovil, Kanchiyar, Aanavilasam, and Udumbanchola.

District Collector V Vigneshwari has directed revenue and police officials to relocate residents to safer locations.

More than 20 relief camps have been set up to accommodate the evacuees.

Tamil Nadu has been requested to open the dam shutters only during daylight hours to reduce risks, the Collector said.

She added that the administration is fully prepared to handle any emergency situation.

As of 8 pm on Friday, the water level at the dam stood at 135.35 feet.

The Collector urged the public to closely follow the instructions issued by local officials to ensure safety.

The Mullaperiyar Dam--though located in Kerala--is operated and maintained by Tamil Nadu under a 999-year lease dating back to 1886.

Kerala fears the ageing dam poses a safety risk, while Tamil Nadu insists on maintaining full control to ensure water supply for its agricultural needs.

