Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 10 (PTI) Union Minister for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Sunday said the Kerala Chief Secretary should indicate the correct financial position of the state to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

Khan had a couple of days ago sought a report from the state government after a social activist approached him seeking to impose financial emergency in the state as per Article 360(1) of the Constitution citing the crisis.

Muraleedharan claimed that he came across news reports which stated that the government stand is not to answer the Governor's query presently.

The Central minister said that as a senior IAS officer the Chief Secretary should perform his duty unaffected by the political leadership of the state.

"The Governor asked about the financial position of the state. So, the correct facts about the financial situation should be informed to him by the Chief Secretary.

"If there is a crisis, say so. I expect that the Chief Secretary's report will show the people of the state that lack of central funds from the Central government was not the reason for the financial crisis in the state," Muraleedharan said.

The Governor's move to seek a report from the Left government about the financial situation of the state prompted the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala to attack Khan by claiming that he was trying to interfere in the state's administration while ignoring the financial crisis "deliberately created" by the Central government.

"The Governor is trying to establish power in the state. It will be strongly opposed and resisted. This is like playing with fire," CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had told reporters.

He had also alleged that Khan was threatening with Article 360, which was never used in history, while 'politically safeguarding' the central government which created the financial crisis.

Article 360 of the Constitution gives the President the power to declare financial emergency when the financial stability of India or a part of its territory is threatened.

Govindan had also claimed that there was an arrear of Rs 64,000 crores from the Central government.

He also alleged that the huge reduction in financial assistance from the Centre, mounting arrears from the Centre and also reduction in the borrowing limits of Kerala were the reasons behind the state's financial crisis.

