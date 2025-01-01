Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 1 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has slammed the "organised effort" to portray social reformer and spiritual leader Sree Narayana Guru "as the advocate and proponent of Sanatana Dharma."

The Chief Minister claimed that Guru was a great sage who transcended Sanatana Dharma, dismantling its rigid framework and proclaiming a new-age dharma suited for modern times.

"There is an organised effort underway to portray Sree Narayana Guru as the advocate and proponent of Sanatana Dharma. However, Guru was neither an advocate nor a proponent of Sanatana Dharma,"Vijayan said while inaugurating the 92nd Sivagiri Pilgrimage at Varkala on Tuesday.

"Instead, he was a great sage who transcended it, dismantling its rigid framework and proclaiming a new-age dharma suited for modern times," he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that Sanatana Dharma is none other than Varnashrama Dharma, which was challenged by "Guru's new-age humanitarian dharma."

"What is implied by Sanatana Dharma? It is none other than the Varnashrama Dharma. Guru's new-age humanitarian dharma challenged and went beyond this Varnashrama system, adapting itself to contemporary needs," he said.

"This dharma was not defined by the boundaries of any religion. Did any religion, until then, proclaim that it was enough for a person to simply be good, regardless of their faith? No. Did any religion affirm that the essence of all religions is the same? No," he added.

The Chief Minister underlined that Guru's "universal vision of humanity" transcended religious confines.

"What becomes clear, then, is that Guru upheld a universal vision of humanity that transcended religious confines and embraced the essence of humanity itself. To confine such a vision within the framework of Sanatana principles would be a grave insult to Guru's legacy," he said.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister had also painted "Sanatana Dharma" in a bad light saying that it "should be eradicated". The statement created a huge political storm with the BJP accusing him of attacking Hinduism. (ANI)

