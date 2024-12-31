New Delhi, December 31: As 2024 comes to a close, people across India gathered to witness breathtaking sunset views on Tuesday evening, marking the end of the year. From the serene beaches of Goa and Kerala to the tranquil hill stations of Himachal Pradesh and the historic temples of Tamil Nadu and Odisha, the final sunset of the year provided a stunning visual spectacle, symbolizing reflection and celebration as the country prepares to welcome 2025.

In Goa, the last sunset of 2024 was witnessed from the scenic Miramar Beach in Panaji, where the horizon was set ablaze with vibrant hues of orange and pink, offering a breathtaking view for onlookers. New Year’s Eve 2024: Last Saryu Aarti of the Year Performed in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya (Watch Video).

In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, the sunset at Shangumugham Beach captured the imaginations of many, with the golden sun sinking into the Arabian Sea, creating a serene and picturesque farewell to the year.

In Jammu and Kashmir, a dramatic sunset over the Udhampur district reflected brilliant colours in the sky, making it a fitting tribute to the final sunset of 2024.

In Tamil Nadu, a drone shot from the Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundaraswarar Temple in Madurai offered a unique perspective, as the last rays of the sun illuminated the ancient temple, with the sprawling city below bathed in soft golden light.

In Himachal Pradesh, visuals from the Ridge of Shimla captured the last sunset of the year in the charming hill station, where the sun dipped behind the majestic mountains, casting a warm glow across the valley. Fiji Welcomes New Year 2025: The Pacific Island Nation Rings in the New Year With Joy (Watch Video).

Visuals From Shri Jagannath Puri Temple

#WATCH | Odisha: As the Sun begins to dip below the horizon, it marks the last sunset of the year 2024. Visuals from Shri Jagannath Puri Temple. pic.twitter.com/wBV7AYVSTl — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Visuals From the Banks of Hooghly River

#WATCH | West Bengal: As the Sun begins to dip below the horizon, it marks the last sunset of the year 2024 Visuals from the banks of Hooghly River, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/9ZfUU4lD2X — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Visuals from Udaipur

Last Sunset of 2024; Visuals from Jaipur

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Last sunset of 2024; visuals from Jaipur pic.twitter.com/zQj99PcpdF — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Last Sunset of 2024; Visuals from Surat

#WATCH | Gujarat | Last sunset of 2024; visuals from Surat pic.twitter.com/tTxqPESI1C — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

In Rajasthan, the sunset from Udaipur, known for its historic palaces and lakes, saw the sun setting behind Lake Pichola, creating an ethereal view as the year came to a close.

In Odisha, the last sunset of 2024 captured from the Jagannath Temple took on spiritual significance, with the temple's sacred silhouette against the backdrop of a vibrant sky providing a perfect end to the year. The beautiful array of sunsets across the country serves as a reminder of the diverse landscapes and cultures that make the country unique, uniting people in a shared appreciation of nature's timeless beauty as they bid farewell to 2024.

As the year 2024 bids farewell, the mesmerizing visuals of the last sunrise of the year also emerged from different parts of the nation. People across the world are bidding farewell to an eventful 2024, with new goals, resolutions, and hopes for new beginnings and opportunities, ready to kickstart 2025.

Meanwhile, as the country prepares for New Year celebrations, state authorities are ramping up security measures to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of events across the country. With large gatherings expected in major cities, especially at popular tourist destinations, police forces are on high alert, deploying additional personnel and enhancing surveillance systems to manage crowds and prevent any untoward incidents.

In Haryana, Gurugram Police have outlined robust security measures to ensure public safety. According to officials, 22 hotspots for New Year festivities have been identified, and over 2,000 police officers have been deployed to maintain law and order across the city.

"We have set up 10 parking places near the hotspots to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. Additionally, 10 inter-state barricades and 68 barricades within Gurugram have been set up for better control," Sandeep Kumar, a spokesperson with Gurugram Police said.

Similarly in Telangana's Hyderabad, ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations, police department authorities have set up 63 checkpoints and with deployment of 8-10 officers. Hyderabad Additional Commissioner of Police-Traffic, P Viswa Prasad said that extra manpower has been deployed at 172 important locations to control traffic adding that no decision has been taken yet about closing flyovers.

"Extra manpower has been deployed at 172 important locations to control traffic... No decision has been taken yet about closing flyovers. CP Hyderabad has directed restaurants and pubs to make parking arrangements and ensure that drunk customers do not drive," he said.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, police authorities assured that comprehensive security measures and arrangements have been put in place. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ayodhya Range, Praveen Kumar emphasized that they are ensuring a smooth experience for pilgrims, with strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) established to maintain security and order.

"All arrangements have been made across the state. In Ayodhya, we are ensuring that the pilgrims do not face any inconvenience. The SOPs have been put in place in view of security," said the IG. In the national capital, Delhi Police outlined comprehensive security arrangements to ensure a safe celebration. Famous spots such as Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar are expected to see large crowds for the festivities.

Police have set up 27 checkpoints with personnel equipped with breath analyzers to check for drunk driving and promote road safety. In addition, 14 Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) and 16 Police Control Room (PCR) vans have been stationed at strategic locations for rapid response.

According to officials, special attention is being given to 35 celebration venues and 15 popular spots, including malls, motels, and cinema halls, which will be under strict surveillance. The police force deployed for the occasion includes seven Assistant Commissioners of Police, 38 Inspectors, 329 Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-Inspectors, along with 161 female officers. Regular beat and vehicle patrols will bolster visibility and quick response mechanisms.

Authorities have appealed to residents to celebrate responsibly and cooperate with deployed personnel. Any suspicious activities should be promptly reported to nearby officers or through the helpline number 112. New Year is a festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, particularly in urban areas. However, the occasion often sees a rise in alcohol consumption, which sometimes leads to an increase in cases of alcohol smuggling.

