Jaipur December 31: A carbon dioxide gas leak occurred at Ajmera Oxygen Plant in Rajasthan's Jaipur, following a broken valve in a storage tank, officials said. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) officials, upon receiving the information at 4:08 pm, the rescue team reached the spot and saw that nothing was visible for 200 meters. On the instructions of the Deputy Controller of Civil Security Jaipur, the team closed the main valve and the leakage of the carbon dioxide was stopped. Carbon Dioxide Leak in Jaipur: Gas Leakage at Ajmera Gas Plant in Vishwakarma Industrial Area Causes Panic, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Jaipur Gas Leak

Deputy Controller at Civil Defence Amit Sharma said that the situation was brought under control and there was no loss of life. "The washer of a CO2 tank blasted during the maintenance. The situation was brought under control and there is no loss of life," he said.

