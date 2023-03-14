Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 14 (ANI): Senior Congress leader MM Hassan on Tuesday admitted that there is a resentment within Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) High Command have intervened into the matter and decided to take appropriate decision and within one or two weeks the reconstitution of the state unit will be completed.

While talking to ANI, Hassan said, "We have already started the election work in the lower level. In the meantime we have to complete the reconstitution of the party and the discussions are going on. Here we have some problems. AICC High Command have intervened. The leaders have decided that within no time they will take appropriate decision and within one or two weeks the reconstitution will complete. Then we will start the election preparation at all levels which we have already started. We will equip the party to face the elections."

MM Hassan also responded to Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) master plan to organise minorities in Kerala and said, "BJP will not win a single seat in the State. The master plan and appeasement will remain there. The mood of the people in Kerala is that they are secular and they will not get any votes from the minorities. BJP rule is crushing the minorities, they are not meeting the demands of minorities."

"They are trying to create a religious based nation. Hindu Nation is their agenda. The lower section in the Hindu community and the minorities are very much aware that BJP is trying to catch the votes and they will not help. Modi's or Amit Shah's plan will not work in Kerala. They will not win a single seat from Kerala and we are sure about it," he added.

Sounding the poll bugle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections down South, in Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday unleashed a stinging atttack on the CPI(M) and the Congress, which have long alternated at the hustings in the southern state, saying the former has been rejected across the world while the latter was losing relevance in the country.

"Voters in Kerala have for long have been giving opportunities to the Congress and the Communists to rule the state. However, the Communists are struggling for relevance across the world. The entire world has rejected the Communists while the entire country has pushed the Congress on the verge of oblivion. I urge the people to give chance to the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We will strive to bring development to Kerala as well as across the country. While the Congress and the CPI(M) fight elections in Kerala as bitter rivals, they came together for the Tripura polls. They joined forces to fight the BJP, in a desperate quest to stay relevant, and yet, the people of Tripura brought us back with a full majority," Shah said at a public meeting in the southern state on Sunday.

Lashing out at the Congress for the slogans raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by some of its leaders in the national capital on February 23, Shah said the more are the abuses hurled against PM Modi, the more will the lotus bloom. (ANI)

