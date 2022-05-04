Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 3 (ANI): The Congress on Tuesday announced that Uma Thomas, wife of late party leader PT Thomas, will be the party candidate for the Thrikkakara assembly seat in the upcoming by-election.

Speaking to media persons after the announcement, the Congress candidate said she will work the way PT Thomas worked and will complete the things that he could not complete.

"I will work the way PT Thomas worked. I will complete the things that he could not complete. I want to enlighten the people of Kerala to give a verdict against the SilverLine project of the state govt. I hope the people of Thrikkakara will vote for me," said Uma Thomas.

By-election to the Thrikkakara assembly constituency in Kerala will be held on May 31. The counting of votes will take place on June 3.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on May 4. Nominations could be submitted till May 11.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of senior Congress leader P T Thomas on December 22 last year. (ANI)

