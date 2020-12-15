Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 15 (ANI): Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has suspended its employee and Popular Front of India chairman Mohamad Abdul Salam Ovungal.

The KSEB chairman issued the suspension order based on a preliminary inquiry conducted by the internal vigilance wing of the electricity board KSEB.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021: Kamal Haasan Open for Alliance With Rajinikanth, Says ‘Just a Phone Call Away…If Our Ideology Syncs’.

Salam, known as OMA Salam and a Senior Assistant in Manjeri Electrical Circle of the KSEB, was under the radar of central agencies in connection with multiple cases.

The KSEB will submit a detailed report to the Kerala Government. (ANI)

Also Read | Arjun Rampal’s Partner Gabriella’s Brother Agisilaos Gets Bail in Drug Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)