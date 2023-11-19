Kasaragod (Kerala) [India], November 19 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday hit out at the Centre saying that the state is facing an economic crisis due to the former's policies.

"Our state is facing big challenges. Even though the state has achieved unprecedented growth in its own tax revenue and domestic production, we are facing an economic crisis caused by the central government's policies that are destroying the federal structure itself," CM Vijayan said while interacting with reporters in Kasaragod.

He also took a dig at the Opposition Congress, accusing the party of acting with an intent to "destroy the government's popularity".

"The opposition, which should naturally join the government against those policies for the good of the state, takes it with malice intention as an opportunity to destroy the government's popularity," he added.

Further, Criticising the media for not calling out the same, the CM said, "A large section of the media has unfortunately joined them in hiding the status quo from the public. 'Nava Kerala Sadas' is organized to make the people aware of the hidden realities and to ensure the integrity of dealing with the people's problems."

CM Vijayan was accompanied by ministers VN Vasavan and V Sivankutty during his press conference in Kasaragod.

The Chief Minister along with other ministers from the state cabinet attended the state government's public outreach programme 'Nava Kerala Sadas' which was held at Manjeswaram in Kasaragod earlier today. (ANI)

