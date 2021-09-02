Kollam (Kerala) [India], September 2 (ANI): Four fishermen died while two are in serious condition after their boat capsized roughly five nautical miles away from Azheekal Harbour in Kollam.

The deceased have been identified as Thankappan, Sudevan, Sunil Dutt and Sreekumar, all natives of Alappuzha, Kerala.

Also Read | Twitter Super Follows Feature Launched for iOS, Allows Creators To Monetise Tweets.

According to Police, the mishap occurred after the boat, Omkaram was returning after fishing. There were 16 people in the boat, out of them, 12 people have been admitted to the hospital.

"Our boat capsized due to strong waves and also the fishing net got stuck in the boat," said a fisherman. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka: Man Cons Women on Matrimonial Site, Arrested By Bengaluru Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)