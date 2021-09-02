San Francisco: Micro-blogging site Twitter has officially launched its "Super Follows" feature that allows creators on the platform to provide exclusive premium content to subscribers. Twitter first announced the feature earlier in 2021, and leaks in June indicated that a launch was close. Twitter Reportedly Introduces ‘Ticketed Spaces’ for iOS Users.

"Today we are excited to introduce Super Follows, a new way for people to earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers on Twitter," Esther Crawford, Staff Product Manager, said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

we know what you’re thinking—“what’s Super Follows and I hope there’s a thread explaining everything.” well you’re in luck, here’s a 🧵 pic.twitter.com/aXN7rHJXaT — Super Follows (@SuperFollows) September 1, 2021

"With Super Follows, people can create an extra level of conversation on Twitter (sharing bonus Tweets and more!) to interact authentically with their most engaged followers -- all while earning money," Crawford added.

Creating Super Follows content is for anyone who brings their unique perspectives and personalities to Twitter to drive the public conversation, including activists, journalists, musicians, content curators, writers, gamers, astrology enthusiasts, skincare and beauty experts, comedians, fantasy sports experts, and more.

Everyday their Tweets, Spaces, Direct Messages, photos and videos resonate with their audience and create vibrant conversations on Twitter. Through Super Follows, people can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month to monetise bonus, "behind-the-scenes" content for their most engaged followers on Twitter.

And followers get extra special access to their unfiltered thoughts, early previews and subscriber-only conversations from their favourite accounts.

"Right now, people in the US and Canada using iOS can Super Follow select accounts and we will be rolling it out to people using iOS globally in the next few weeks. Creators can share Super Follows Tweets on iOS only and Super Follows Tweets can be viewed on iOS, with Android and twitter.com coming soon," Crawford said. "As a Super Follower, you can join conversations that only other subscribers can see and reply to," Crawford added.

For now, Super Followers can get special access to subscriber-only Tweets, with more to come in the future like Super Follows-only Spaces, newsletters, the choice to opt in to different subscription tiers that creators can offer, the ability to subscribe anonymously and more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2021 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).