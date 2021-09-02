Bengaluru, September 2: A 35-year-old man from Ullal in Karnataka's Dakshin Kannada district allegedly conned several women on a matrimonial site. The accused has been identified as Jagannath S Sajjanar. He was arrested on Wednesday by the Bengaluru police. On the matrimonial site, he cheated women by posing as a civil engineer. Madhya Pradesh Cybercrime: Man Arrested For Duping Two Bhopal-Based Women of Rs 21.92 Lakh on Pretext of Providing Jobs in Airlines.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, he was out on bail eight months ago. After coming out of jail, he resumed his illegal activities. He was arrested after a woman complained against him. He had duped the woman for Rs 4.4 lakh. Jagnath used different names on the matrimonial site to con old or divorcee women.

After coming out on bail, he got in contact with the 32-year-old woman living in Kalyanagar on March 28. He introduced himself as Vijay. The accused reportedly gained her trust within 15 days and then demanded Rs five lakh from her by saying that he met with an accident. He promised to return the woman. Bhopal: IAS Officer Lokesh Kumar Jangid Duped of Rs 34,000 While Trying To Buy Liquor Online.

The woman gave her Rs 3.5 lakhs on April 21. Later, the woman also gave him Rs 90,000 by mortgaging her jewellery at a finance firm in Malleswaram, reported Deccan Herald. After getting the money, Jagannath started avoiding the woman's calls and even refused to return her money. The woman then approached the Hennur police. In the past also, Jagannath was arrested for similar crimes.

Last year, he had also conned a 30-year-old woman by taking Rs seven lakh from her. The police seized Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, 116 grams of jewellery from a finance firm. According to reports, the police also recovered five mobile phones and 20 SIM cards from Jagannath. Notably, he was not living with his parents, and they had thrown him out of the bouse for his criminal activities. The accused is a native of the Vijayapura district.

