New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday said that Kerala has a very very dim future if party loyalty becomes criteria instead of merit in appointments in Universities of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "I have never heard of such a thing before with the head of the state saying that he would like to demit the office of the chancellorship. He (Governor of Kerala) has also talked about political interference in appointment to various positions in the university."

Muraleedharan further stressed that Universities are supposed to be autonomous bodies and no government has the authority to intervene in appointments or any other policy.

"Instead of merit, if party loyalty becomes the criteria, then I am sure Kerala is going to have a 'very very dim future'," he added.

Earlier, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan had written to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over political appointments in Universities of the state.

He had said, "My advice to you is to amend Acts of universities and you personally assume the position of Chancellor so that you can carry out your political objectives without any dependence on Governor."

In the letter to the CM, Khan had said, "The existing scene today is that the authorities Of the universities are packed with political nominees and non-academics are taking academic decisions." (ANI)

