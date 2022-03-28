Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 28 (ANI): Kerala High Court directed the State Government to issue an order restricting the state government employees from participating in the two-day nationwide Bharat Bandh.

The Court also observed that it is illegal that state government employees are participating in the strike.

The Bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar directed this while considering a PIL filed by an advocate based in Thiruvananthapuram alleging that the state government is not taking action against the state government employees who are participating in the strike.

In the meantime, the State Government argued in the Court that it is necessary to hear the arguments of the employees' union, but the Court rejected it.

A joint forum of central trade unions has given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29, to protest against government policies affecting workers, farmers, and people. (ANI)

