Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 1 (ANI): The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Wednesday ordered the police to take criminal proceedings against YouTuber Vijay P Nair, along with initiating action against women, who took the law into their hands and allegedly attacked him.

Acting on a complaint, Commission judicial member P Mohandas directed Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay to initiate criminal procedures against the YouTuber for allegedly making defamatory and abusive remarks against women.

The SHRC observed that only a court can punish those who engage in criminal acts and people should not be allowed to take law into their own hands and asked to take action against women too.

On September 26, a group of women comprising dubbing artist Bhagyalakshmi, activist Diya Sana and Sreelakshmi Arackal allegedly beat Nair and threw black ink on him.

The police have registered a case against both parties. Nair has been arrested by police.

Meanwhile, the women secured anticipatory bail from a sessions court. (ANI)

