OnePlus World virtual platform is all set to be launched today in India. The company has been teasing about the virtual platform on its official Twitter handle that reads "Break the loop, Change your world". Some rumours hint that it is a virtual world created for OnePlus users to explore products & other goodies from the company. A tweet on OnePlus' USA account has revealed a virtual world with people walking around & looks like a OnePlus store. This also hints that OnePlus VR world created, could be for the launch of OnePlus 8T. OnePlus 8T Smartphone to Run on Android 11 Based OxygenOS 11.

OnePlus 8T launch event is scheduled for October 14, 2020. The company confirmed that OnePlus 8T Pro will not be launched alongside OnePlus 8T.

Twenty-twenty-twenty four hours to go. Something to do and somewhere to go. #TheOnePlusWorld pic.twitter.com/DKwgXSM6Ql — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 30, 2020

The smartphone is tipped to carry a refresh rate of 120Hz & expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp charge technology. OnePlus 8T will run on Android 11 based OxygenOS 11 operating system.

OnePlus World (Photo Credits; OnePlus India)

The device is rumoured to get a 6.55-inch AMOLED display just like OnePlus 8 smartphone. For optics, OnePlus' upcoming phone is likely to sport quad rear cameras flaunting a 48MP main lens, a 16MP wide-angle snapper, a 5MP macro lens & a 2MP portrait sensor.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 01:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).