Google on Wednesday officially launched the new Pixel 5 flagship smartphone alongside the Pixel 4a 5G. It is essentially a 5G version of the Pixel 4a phone that was introduced earlier this year. The American tech giant also used this as an opportunity to launch the Nest Audio smart speaker and Chromecast streaming device. The new Pixel devices are now available for pre-order on Google store and the shipping will commence from October 15, 2020, onwards. It is important to note that both the Pixel devices will be initially available in select countries only. Google Launch Night In LIVE Highlights.

Launched with a starting price of $699, the Pixel 5 is the new Google flagship for next year. It comes in two exciting colour options - Just Black and Sorta Sage. On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G gets a starting price of $499. It also comes in two colours - Just Black & Clearly White.

Google Pixel 5 (Photo Credits: Google)

The Pixel 5 flagship phone gets a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display with a hole-punch full-screen design with 1080 x 2340 pixel of resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The Pixel 4a 5G sports a 6.2-inch OLED FHD+ display with19.5:9 aspect ratio. It also packs the punch-hole design upfront housing the selfie camera.

Google Pixel 5 (Photo Credits: Google)

Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The company hasn't used the flagship processor instead employed the chipset that is seen on the mid-range, OnePlus Nord. The same chipset is used on the Pixel 4a 5G but is mat d with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Google Pixel 4a Launch (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

For photography, both the Pixel phones come with a dual rear camera setup positioned on the left-hand corner in a squarish module. The setup comprises of 12.2MP primary lens assisted by a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera whereas the front camera is an 8MP shooter.

The Pixel 5 is backed by a 4000 mAh battery supporting USB Type C 18W fast charging with Qi-compatible wireless charging & reverse wireless charging. The Pixel 4a 5G is fuelled by a 3800 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. the devices will run on Android 11 OS out of the box with 3 years of OS and security updates.

