Kannur (Kerala) [India], December 16 (ANI): Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan voiced his apprehensions about the Kerala government's lack of commitment to addressing challenges in higher education on Saturday.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Kerala Private College Teachers Association's state leadership training camp in Kannur.

Satheesan pointed out the "irony" of students choosing to study abroad while numerous seats remain vacant in Kerala's colleges.

He said that this situation suggested a disconnect between educational demand and available opportunities within the state.

By inaugurating the leadership training camp, Satheesan also underscored the need for a proactive approach to address the complexities of higher education.

The training camp, aimed at enhancing leadership skills among private college teachers, signifies an effort to empower educators to navigate and contribute to the improvement of the education landscape in Kerala, said the organisers. (ANI)

