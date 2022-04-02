Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 2 (ANI): Kerala Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan demanded a probe into the allegation that Kerala Fire and Rescue Services were seen giving training to the members of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

He alleged that CPI(M) is appeasing majority and minority extremists.

"This is a serious issue. This must be investigated. The CPI(M) itself claims that the RSS is infiltrating forces. On the other hand, there are reports of SDPI infiltrators. On both sides, there are majority extremists and minority extremists." said Satheesan.

"Both of them are being appeased by the CPI(M). It is a political approach that flatters all of them for temporary needs. CM Pinarayi Vijayan's practice of social engineering is religiously motivated," he added.

"First, the CPI(M) must end this policy of appeasement. The postings are made by CPI(M) leaders. The whole party leadership is posting people to important key positions. The hierarchy of the police is lost. The entire reason for these dangerous activities is that the line of control of the police has been given into the hands of party leaders," he stated.

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Surendran on Thursday alleged that PFI and SDPI are involved in several terrorist activities and added that the Pinrayi government is giving a red carpet to these Jihadi forces.

"Kerala Fire and Rescue Service gave training to the members of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India. PFI and SDPI are involved in several terrorist activities. The Vijayan Pinarayigovernment is giving a red carpet to these Jihadi forces," Surendra tweeted. (ANI)

