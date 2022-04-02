Lucknow, April 2: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta on Thursday said that the much anticipated 296-km long Bundelkhand Expressway will be ready by the first week of June and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the project. He was quoted saying this after assuming charge of the industrial development department.

Bundelkhand Expressway is touted to be one of the most crucial connectivity projects among the various road infrastructure projects proposed by the Uttar Pradesh Government. The 296-km long four-lane e-way would link some of the lesser developed districts of the State. It is said that the expressway will boost tourism to Chitrakoot Dham. Uttar Pradesh: 'Digital Shalas' To Come Up in Government Schools in Barabanki District, Says Report.

Here's all you need to know about Bundelkhand Expressway:

Bundelkhand Expressway project was first announced in April 2017, while the land acquisition process started in December 2018.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of the project in February 2020.

The total Estimated Cost of the much-awaited Bundelkhand Expressway project is approximately Rs. 14,716 crore.

The construction cost of the project is around Rs 7,766 crores (excluding the cost of Land).

Around 88% of the construction work is completed on the expressway in February 2022.

The project would create around 50,000 new direct and indirect jobs.

The project’s Total Length is said to be 296.070 km with 4 lanes which can be expanded into 6 lanes in the future.

Bundelkhand Expressway project will connect Central UP and NCR to Jhansi, Mahoba, Banda, Hamirpur, Auraiya, Jalaun, Orai, and Etawah, which are said to be under-developed areas of Uttar Pradesh, via Agra-Lucknow Expressway and Agra-Greater Noida Expressway.

The Bundelkhand e-way is anticipated to reduce the travel time to Delhi to just 5 to 6 hours from the current over 12 hours.

As per the official Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) newsletter, the Width of the ROW (Right Of Way) of the project is 110 Meters along with a service road of 3.75 M width will be constructed on one side of the expressway. A total of 4 Railway Over Bridges, 14 Large bridges, 6 Toll Plazas, 7 Ramp Plaza, 266 small bridges, and 18 Fly Overs will also be constructed on the expressway.

