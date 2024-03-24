3700 grams of gold seized from four passengers at Cochin Airport (Photo/ANI)

Cochin (Kerala) [India], March 24 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at the Cochin Airport in Kerala seized over 3,700 grams of gold from four passengers who arrived from Bangkok, an official said.

One accused was identified as Sumith from Kannur; the rest three were lady passengers who were arrested along with Sumith on Saturday.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Two Coaching Students Die by Suicide by Consuming Poison in Jaipur.

According to Customs Department officials, the gold was in paste form and weighed 3771.41 grams.

The passenger was intercepted by AIU officers at the exit gate based on profiling.

Also Read | 'An Exceptional Leader': Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck Heaps Praise on PM Narendra Modi Following State Visit.

After examining the passenger, gold in the paste form concealed inside the brassiers and sanitary pads worn by lady passengers, and the waist belt of a male passenger were recovered and seized.

All four passengers were remanded under judicial custody for 15 days and an investigation is going on, the official added.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, AIU at the Cochin Airport in Kerala seized over 900 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Abu Dhabi on March 13.

According to Customs Department officials, the gold was in compound form and weighed 954 grams.

The passenger was intercepted by AIU officers at the exit gate based on profiling.

After examining the passenger, three white capsule-shaped packets suspected to contain gold in compound form concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)