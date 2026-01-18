Kochi (Kerala) [India], January 18 (ANI): Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCoD), chaired by Radha Mohan Singh, undertook an on-the-spot study visit to the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) of DRDO in Kochi, Kerala.

According to a statement by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the parliamentary committee witnessed underwater sensors and the development of sonar systems for the Indian Navy.

"Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCoD), under the Chairmanship of Hon'ble Radha Mohan Singh, undertook an on-the-spot study visit to NPOL, Kochi, on January 17, 2026. The committee witnessed underwater sensors and related technologies developed by NPOL, including live demos of various systems and appreciated NPOL's R&D efforts in developing sonar systems for the Indian Navy," DRDO posted on X.

Meanwhile, Radha Mohan Singh also flagged off INS Sagardhwani, India's oceanographic research vessel under the NPOL, for the fifth edition of the Sagar Maitri (SM-5) initiative from Southern Naval Command, Kochi, on Saturday.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Defence, Sagar Maitri is a flagship collaborative initiative of the Indian Navy and DRDO, aligned with the Government of India's vision of 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions (MAHASAGAR)'. The initiative aims to promote closer cooperation in socio-economic aspects and greater scientific interaction, especially in ocean research, among Indian Ocean Rim (IOR) countries.

INS Sagardhwani is a specialised marine acoustic research vessel designed by NPOL and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE). Commissioned in July 1994, the ship has served as a key platform for ocean observations and marine research for over three decades, contributing significantly to India's maritime scientific capabilities.

NPOL, Kochi, has been conducting oceanographic missions under the Sagar Maitri programme to strengthen scientific cooperation and build capacity among IOR nations. Under the aegis of this programme, DRDO initiated a scientific component titled 'MAITRI (Marine & Allied Interdisciplinary Training and Research Initiative)' to establish long-term collaboration with IOR countries in the field of ocean research and development, the ministry said. (ANI)

