Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], April 4 (ANI): Police have rescued a newborn baby abandoned by its mother in a bucket inside the bathroom in Chengannur in the Alappuzha district of Kerala, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, after giving birth at home, the mother came to the hospital and informed the hospital about the fact that the baby was left in a bucket as she thought it was dead.

The hospital authorities informed the police and after that, the police reached the house, rescued the baby, and brought it to the hospital.

Chengannur police took the newborn baby alive to the hospital after its mother left it in a bucket in the bathroom. (ANI)

