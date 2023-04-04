Mumbai, April 5: Muslims in India and across the globe are observing the holy month of Ramzan with much fervour and gaiety. Today is the 12th Roza or fast of Ramzan. Members of the Muslim community will observe the 13th fast of Ramzan tomorrow, April 5. The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan as it is known began on March 24 this year after the month of Sha'ban was completed on March 23.

The holy month of Ramadan teaches members of the Muslim community to refrain from violence, anger, and greed. It also teaches them to put more effort in order to learn and reflect on the religious and spiritual aspects of Islam. Ramzan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar is also known as Ramadan, Ramazan, Ramadhan, or Ramathan. Scroll down to know the timings of Sehri and Iftar in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, and other cities of India for the 13th Roza on Wednesday, April 5. Ramadan 2023: Five Food Items Must At Iftar Table.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 5:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 13 05:15 AM 6:54 PM 05 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 5:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 13 04:46 AM 6:42 PM 05 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 5:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 13 04:34 AM 6:26 PM 05 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on April 5:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 13 04:51 AM 6:22 PM 05 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 5:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 13 04:54 AM 6:31 PM 05 April 2023

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 5:

Roza Sehri Time Iftar Time Date 13 04:09 AM 5:54 PM 05 April 2023

The annual festival which goes on for 29 to 30 days culminates with the celebration of Ramadan Eid or Eid al-Fitr. Observing fast during Ramadan is said to be one of the 'Five Pillars' of Islam. During Ramzan, Muslims observe fast from morning to evening and abstain from eating food or drinking water. They begin their fast before sunrise with Sehri and end the fasting period with Iftar post-sunset. Although all Muslim adults observe fast, there are exemptions for those who are sick or traveling. Ramadan 2023 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 12th Roza of Ramzan on April 4 in Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and Other Cities of India.

