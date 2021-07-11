Thiruvananthapuram, July 11 (PTI) Kerala on Sunday recorded 12,220 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 30,65,336, while the toll rose to 14,586 with 97 more deaths.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 12,502 people getting cured, taking the total number to 29,35,423, a state government release said.

The number of active cases stood at 1,14,844

Malappuram accounted for most number of cases (1,861), Kozhikode (1428), Thrissur (1307),Ernakulam (1128), Kollam (1012), Thiruvananthapuram (1009) andPalakkad (909).

Of the new cases, 40 are health workers, 71 had come from outside the state and 11,497 were infected through contact, with the source of contact not being clear in 612 cases, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,16,563 samples were tested, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,44,24,563

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 10.48 per cent.

There are currently 3,86,876 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 3,62,022 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,854 in hospitals. PTI

