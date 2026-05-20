Bakrid 2026: TMC MP Mahua Moitra Challenges West Bengal Cattle Slaughter Curbs Ahead of Eid al-Adha

Kolkata, May 20: Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday moved the Calcutta High Court through party MLA Akhruzzaman, seeking exemption under the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act for Eid al-Adha. The matter was moved before a division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen. Talking to reporters, Moitra said that the May 13 notice from the Bengal government would not only affect the Muslims observing Bakri Eid but also the rural economy, especially people whose livelihood depends on cattle rearing.

"The petition is seeking an exemption under Section 12 of the Animal Slaughter Act, 1951, regarding a notification issued on 13th May. Since the festival of Eid al-Adha is expected on the 27th or 28th, and there is limited time left, the petition requests exemption under Section 12, as the government may grant such relief. The request is to allow exemptions for the required arrangements for the festival of Bakri Eid," said Moitra. Bakrid 2026: BMC Designates 109 Locations for Religious Animal Slaughter in Mumbai.

The petition challenged a May 13 notice by the new government in West Bengal that mandated a 'fit certificate' for bulls, bullocks, cows, calves, or male and female buffaloes before slaughter. The certificate can only be granted by the chairman of a municipality or the president of a panchayat samiti, along with a government veterinary surgeon. Under the notification, slaughter was only permissible for animals above 14 years of age or those permanently incapacitated due to injury, deformity, old age, or incurable disease. Bakrid 2026 Date in India: When is Eid al-Adha? Dates, Significance and Deep Spiritual Meaning of Qurbani in Islam.

Appearing before the Court, Moitra submitted that the notification would financially affect economically weaker sections dependent on cattle rearing and sale. The petitioners also argued that the restrictions interfered with the practice of qurbani associated with Eid al-Adha. The Court has directed that the matter be brought to the bench for the first hearing at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

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