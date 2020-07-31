Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 31 (PTI): Kerala reported 1,310 COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 20 health workers, taking the infection tally to 23,607, while three deaths took the toll to 73.

A total of 864 people have recovered.

Also Read | Nagaland | Total Lockdown in Kohima Extended Till August 7, 2020: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 31, 2020.

The positive cases include885 of Friday and 425 of Thursday.

(Yesterday due to some technical issues, the Covid list released by the government was not complete).

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress President Showing Satisfactory Improvement, Says Ganga Ram Hospital Health Bulletin.

The district wise break up of cases include Thiruvananthapuram 320, Ernakulam 132, Pathanamthitta130, Wayanad 124, Kottayam 89, Kozhikode 84, Palakkad 83, Malappuram 75, Thrissur 60, Idukki 59, Kollam 53, Kasaragod 52, Alappuzha 35, Kannur 14.

Three deaths were reported on Friday, taking the toll to 73.

Presently 10,495 people are under treatment, while 13,027 have recovered, including 864 discharged today.

Of the positive cases, 48 had come from abroad, 54 from other states and 1,162 were infected through contact, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release here.

The source of infection of 36 is not yet known.

In Thiruvananthapuram 311 people, 127 in Pathanamthitta, 124 in Wayanad and 109 in Ernakulam were infected through contact, the release said.

At least 1,43,323 people are under observation with 1.33 lakh in home/institutional quarantine and 10,172 in hospitals, including 1292 admitted on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 22,279 samples have been tested. So far 7,76,268 samples have been tested and 6,445 results are awaited, the release said.

The total hot spots on Friday were 498.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)