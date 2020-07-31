New Delhi, July 31: The health condition of Congress president Sonia Gandhi improved on Friday, the Ganga Ram Hospital Health bulletin informed. Gandhi was admitted for routine tests and investigations on Thursday evening. "Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted yesterday evening and is showing satisfactory improvement", the July 31 health bulletin read.

The 73-year-old Congress Chief was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for "routine tests", the hospital said. A medical bulletin from the hospital said that she was admitted around 7 p.m. The Congress President was last hospitalised six months ago, after she had complained of severe stomach ache. Sonia Gandhi Admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Her Medical Condition is 'Currently Stable'.

Ganga Ram hospital Chairman, Dr D.S. Rana said on Thursday that Gandhi has been admitted for routine tests and investigations and her condition was stable. On Thursday, the Congress' interim President had chaired a meeting of the party Rajya Sabha MPs which went on for more than 3 hours as she heard each participant on the current political issues.

