Mumbai, July 31: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities said. She was admitted to the private facility in Delhi at 7 pm for "routine tests and investigations", the hospital said in a health bulletin.

The country's first lady Michelle Bolsonaro tested coronavirus positive five days after her husband Jair Bolsonaro said he was over his illness. Another member of President Jair Bolsonaro's Cabinet, Science and Technology Minister Marcos Pontes has tested positive for COVID-19.

Twitter shared a recent update on its "security incident" on how hackers got access to internal Twitter tools. The Twitter support shared that the July 15 Twitter Hack incident targeted a small number of employees through a phone spear-phishing attack.

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus blamed a callous approach by the young population in several nations for the recent spikes in coronavirus cases. The WHO chief claimed that the numbers have shot up across several countries, over the past few weeks, due to young people lowering their guard.