At least nine civilians were killed and 50 others were wounded in Pakistani forces rocket attacks on “residential areas” in Spin Boldak district, Kandahar province, on Thursday.
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: A letter petition has been filed in Patna High Court seeking transfer of investigation from Patna State Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Gujarat: Kader Shaikh, a businessman from Surat, after recovering from Coronavirus, has turned his office space at Shreyam Complex into a #COVID19 facility with 85 beds, to provide free treatment to poor.
People/Ganeshotsav Mandals in containment zones will have to immerse idols in a metallic tank or something else inside containment zone itself. Also, people living in buildings which are sealed must immerse idols at their homes: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Uttarakhand: Congress MLA Harish Dhami had a narrow escape after he slipped while crossing a flooded rivulet in Dharchula area of Pithoragarh. He was rescued by party workers & supporters accompanying him.
I don't want a delay, I want to have the election. But I also don't want to have wait for three months and then find out that the ballots were all missing and the election doesn't mean anything: US President Donald Trump.
Mumbai, July 31: Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities said. She was admitted to the private facility in Delhi at 7 pm for "routine tests and investigations", the hospital said in a health bulletin.
The country's first lady Michelle Bolsonaro tested coronavirus positive five days after her husband Jair Bolsonaro said he was over his illness. Another member of President Jair Bolsonaro's Cabinet, Science and Technology Minister Marcos Pontes has tested positive for COVID-19.
Twitter shared a recent update on its "security incident" on how hackers got access to internal Twitter tools. The Twitter support shared that the July 15 Twitter Hack incident targeted a small number of employees through a phone spear-phishing attack.
On Thursday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus blamed a callous approach by the young population in several nations for the recent spikes in coronavirus cases. The WHO chief claimed that the numbers have shot up across several countries, over the past few weeks, due to young people lowering their guard. Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.