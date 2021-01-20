Kerala [India], January 20 (ANI): Kerala reported 6,815 new COVID 19 cases on Wednesday.

According to the state health department, there are 69,693 active cases.

A total of 7,90,757 patients have recovered.

India reported 13,788 new COVID-19 cases and 145 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in the country has gone up to 1,52,419. (ANI)

