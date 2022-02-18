Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 18 (ANI): Kerala reported 7,780 new cases of COVID-19, said the State Health Department on Friday.

As many as 18 people succumbed to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours in the state. 43 deaths were not added due to lack of documentation and 130 deaths as per new guidelines of the central government, said the health bulletin.

Also Read | Hijab Row: Arrest Those Creating Ruckus in Schools, Colleges, Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

As per the state health department, 63,192 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 21, 134 people recovered from the infection.

Also Read | NSE Scam: Who is Chitra Ramkrishna? All You Need to Know About the Former Boss of India's Top Bourse And The Controversy Surrounding Her.

There are currently 85,875 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, India reported 25,920 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 4,837 lesser cases than yesterday, with a daily positivity rate of 2.07 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 2,92,092. As many as 66,254 patients recovered from the disease during this period taking the total recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,19,77,238.

The recovery rate in the country is 98.12 per cent. Meanwhile, 492 patients lost their lives taking the death toll to 5,10,905.

Expanding the testing capacity further, as many as 12,54,893 COVID samples were tested during the past 24 hours while 75,68,51,787 samples have been tested in the country so far.The weekly positivity rate stands at 2.76 per cent.

The Ministry said a total of 1,74,64,99,461 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)