The tourist group which were taken to Kottiyoor festival with KSRTC pilgrimage bus (Photo/ANI)

Kannur (Kerala) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) Kannur Unit, under the Budget Tourism Cell, organised a pilgrimage trip to the Kottiyoor Temple on Sunday.

The journey began at 6:30 am from the Kannur KSRTC bus stand, covering stops at Mamanathambalam, Mridanga Shaileswari Temple, and Puralimala Muthappan Temple before reaching Kottiyoor by noon.

The trip was led by Kannur District Coordinator Tansheer KR and was arranged in response to requests from regular passengers of the KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell.

Meanwhile, another district coordinator, Verghese, mentioned that more than 150 trips to Kottiyoor are expected for the festival, using more than 90 buses of KSRTC.

"The budget tourism cell is responsible to conduct pilgrim packages and tourism packages in Kerala. In Kottiyoor, this year we are expecting more than 150 trips from all the districts of Kerala, with 93 units of KSRTC," Verghese told ANI.

The tourism bus service has received a positive response from the public. One tourist shared that this was her first time travelling by bus to Kottiyoor, and she found it to be an enjoyable and safe experience.

A tourist told ANI during the bus ride, "I have been going to Kottiyoor for the last 2 years but this is the first time I am going under the care of KSRTC. Usually as I go, there is a lot of crowd, but this time under the care of KSRTC we got to do darshan and we were able to go to all the places safely."

The Kottiyoor festival, also known as Kottiyoor Vysakha Mahotsavam, is a mesmerising festival held amidst dense forest with the lush greenery of Wayanadan hills and the gorgeous River Baveli forming a stunning backdrop.

The Kottiyoor Shiva Temple, also known as the "Varanasi of the South," is a significant pilgrimage site in Kannur, Kerala, India. It comprises two temples, Akkare Kottiyoor and Ikkare Kottiyoor, located on either side of the Bavali River. The temples are situated in a dense forest area within the Western Ghats.

The Akkare Kottiyoor temple is open only during the Vaisakha festival, a 28-day event that typically occurs in May-June. It's located on the opposite side of the river and is known for its unique structure, lacking the common formal temple layout.

The temple is associated with the legend of Daksha Yaga, where Daksha's sacrifice was interrupted by Shiva, and Sati immolated herself. The temple is believed to be a place where the Trinity (Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva) is present. (ANI)

