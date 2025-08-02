Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 2 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the Student Police Cadet (SPC) project has succeeded in earning the trust of the people and has now become the State's unique model. He was speaking after receiving a salute at the 15th anniversary parade of SPC held at the Peroorkada SAP Parade Ground here.

The Chief Minister pointed out that, inspired by SPC's success, other Indian states are also implementing the same model.

Also Read | Udhampur Footbridge Collapse: Under-Construction Footbridge Collapses in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Heavy Rainfall (Watch Video).

"The Student Police Cadet (SPC) project was inaugurated on August 2, 2010. The project has succeeded in earning the trust of the people and has now become Kerala's own unique model. Inspired by its success, other Indian states are also implementing the same model," Vijayan said.

He said that the SPC has played a significant role in nurturing a young generation rooted in values.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 2, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

"It has taken up numerous socially relevant initiatives. From COVID-19 to the Wayanad disaster, SPC cadets demonstrated exemplary service during crises. Even in humanitarian activities, SPC has set a national example," the chief minister said.

He said that SPC cadets have also shown remarkable involvement in the state government's anti-drug campaigns.

"This is not a small initiative; it is a committed movement. Drug abuse is creating serious issues, and the activities carried out by SPC against this menace are having a positive influence on society," he said.

The Student Police Cadet (SPC) Project is a school-based initiative by Kerala Police, implemented jointly by the Departments of Home and Education, and supported by the Departments of Transport, Forest, Excise and Local Self-Government.

The project trains high school students to evolve as future leaders of a democratic society by inculcating in them respect for the law, discipline, civic sense, empathy for vulnerable sections of society and resistance to social evils.

The project also enables youth to explore and develop their innate capabilities, thereby empowering them to resist the growth of negative tendencies such as social intolerance, substance abuse, deviant behaviour, and anti-establishment violence. Equally, it strengthens within them a commitment towards their family, the community, and the environment. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)