Chandigarh, May 5 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday launched the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana', under which his government will bear the travel expenses of pilgrimage to Ayodhya for people of the state aged 60 years and above.

The chief minister flagged off the first batch of buses carrying around 200 people from Panchkula. These buses will take the beneficiaries to Ambala Cantt and from there, they will travel to Ayodhya via train. The trip will conclude on May 8.

Also Read | Germany Considers Electricity Price Cap to Support Industry.

The Haryana government will bear all travel expenses of the passengers, according to an official statement.

Khattar launched the scheme on Friday. May 5 also happens to be his birthday. He said the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yojana will be implemented across the state.

Also Read | France National Day 2023: PM Narendra Modi Set To Attend Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on July 14 in Paris, Here’s Why His Attendance Is Significant for Indo-French Ties.

The chief minister performed a puja at his official residence here on the occasion of his birthday. According to a statement, he prayed for the happiness and prosperity of residents of Haryana.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)