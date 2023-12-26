New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Amid the continuing suspense over a seat-sharing agreement between the partners in the Opposition alliance -- INDIA, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday said talks would be held with an 'open mind'.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in charge of communications, said, "Khule mann aur band muh se hi hum seat sharing pe baat aage chalaenge (We will carry forward seat-sharing talks with an open mind and refraining from public statements)."

The Congress leader added that different states would pose different challenges with regard to advancing seat-sharing talks and the discussions, hence, be held, taking all aspects into consideration.

"The seat-sharing talks are ongoing and will continue. We will do what needs to be done. There are different conditions and challenges in different states. We will be having discussions on seat sharing, keeping in mind the different (political) realities there," Ramesh said.

While the INDIA partners came together for their fourth meeting in the national capital recently, the potentially thorny issue of seat-sharing was left unaddressed.

The veteran Congress leader said his party will hold a mega rally in Nagpur on December 28 in which it will formally blow the bugle for the Lok Sabha elections next year.

"As far as the Congress is concerned, there will be a mega rally in Nagpur on December 28 with the theme 'Hai Tayyar Hum'. We will formally sound the bugle for the Lok Sabha elections from that rally," Ramesh said.

He added that the Congress was taking the INDIA alliance seriously and was ready for seat-sharing discussions.

"We are taking all things discussed in the INDIA meeting very seriously. The meeting lasted three hours. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi clearly stated that we are ready for seat sharing and want the INDIA partners to be united and strong. That is why our slogan says 'Badlega Bharat, Jitega India'. Congress will do everything it possibly can to win," Ramesh said.

On whether the Congress was looking to play the role of a big brother in the Opposition alliance, Ramesh said, "No, we are not the big brother here. We are the same as all fellow partners in the alliance. It's true that we are a big party and we recognise the responsibilities that come along with it. But we want to take everyone along."

"We are all working towards accomplishing one goal -- to protect the Constitution and democracy and rid the people of unemployment and inflation. This is our goal. We want to fight our battle unitedly against economic inequality, social polarisation and dictatorship," Ramesh added.

On Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra being relieved from the post of AICC in-charge of UP Congress, Ramesh added, "I cannot say anything on an individual. Priyanka Gandhi is the general secretary of AICC and she has had a major role in our election campaigns in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh."

"I am sure that she will have the same role in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well. We, our party and our party workers, hope that her role will be as active as it was in our electoral campaigns for Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh polls," Ramesh added. (ANI)

