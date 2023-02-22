Palghar, Feb 22 (PTI) A week after a one-year-old girl was kidnapped by a security guard from Maharashtra's Palghar district, police rescued her from Bihar, and reunited the toddler with her parents on Wednesday, an official said.

Accused Sumendrakumar Sukaldas Mandal often played with the child and would regularly take her around in the neighbourhood. He went out with the kid on February 15 but did not return, prompting her parents to file a complaint with the Achole police, said the official.

The police tracked down the accused to his hometown in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar and rescued the child on Tuesday. She was reunited with her parents the next day, said the official.

The security guard has been arrested and the motive behind the kidnapping is being probed, he said.

