Chennai, February 22: After reports of mild tremors at Royapettah in Chennai on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and the National Centre for Seismology, New Delhi said they have not recorded any earthquake. Residents of Royapettah and Anna Salai complained of mild tremors in their localities but the Meteorological department observatories at Meenambakkam and Kodaikkanal reported that the observatories did not record any seismic activity on Wednesday. Earthquake in Chennai? Residents Say Felt Tremors, Panic-Stricken Employees Seen Leaving Office Buildings Amid Concerns on Quakes.

Tirupati station is the closest station to Chennai and the observatory there also did not report any seismic activity. National Centre for Seismology scientist, Ravikant Singh in a statement said that the national network did not report any seismic activity or tremor signals near Chennai. The scientist also said that a mild tremor in Sri Lanka would not have any impact in Chennai. Earthquake To Hit India Soon? NGRI Chief Scientist Issues Stark Warning, Says 'Indian Plate Moving 5 cm Every Year, Raising Possibilities Earthquakes'.

Scientists said that some ongoing civil activities could have led to minor tremors in isolated pockets. However, the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd has clarified that it is not conducting any work at the Anna Salai area at present. Sadasivan Nair, a resident of Royapettah, told IANS that for quite some time there were tremors in the Royapettah area and added that some of his friends who stay in Anna Salai area had also complained of mild tremors.

