Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 2 (ANI): A student from KIIT University was found dead in an under-construction building near Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar, Odisha police officials reported.

The deceased student has been identified as Arnab Mukherjee, a native of Bankura, West Bengal. He was pursuing a B Tech degree (third year) at KIIT University and resided in one of the university hostels.

The circumstances leading to his presence in the area, far from his hostel, are not yet known. Biswaranjan Senapati, Assistant Police Commissioner of Bhubaneswar (Zone-5), confirmed the incident.

Residents discovered the victim and promptly alerted the police. The Mancheswar police responded quickly and took the student to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

"During the search, we recovered a slip belonging to KIIT University after which a police team visited the University but not been able to identify. Today, authorities from the university visited the police station and told us that a student of BTech (third year) computer science branch is missing. And confirmed that the body is of the missing student," ACP Senapati told ANI.

The victim's parents have been informed and are on their way to Bhubaneswar. Further action will be taken once they arrive, police added.

The cause of death is yet to be determined as the investigation continues.

Notably, earlier as well, a third-year B.Tech student was found dead in her hostel room on February 16, following which Nepalese students staged a protest, alleging that a fellow student had harassed her and that the college had failed to act despite multiple complaints.

Later, an accused student was arrested on February 17 and sent to judicial custody on the same day, as per a press statement by the Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack. (ANI)

