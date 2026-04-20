New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with other leaders, on Monday paid tribute to 12th-century saint and social reformer Basaveshwara on his 895th birth anniversary at Prerna Sthal in Parliament House.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju highlighted the far-reaching influence of Basaveshwara's teachings, noting their relevance beyond regional boundaries. "We have come to pay our respects to Mahatma Basaveshwar. His influence is not only in Karnataka but also in the country and the world. His guidance and teachings will remain immortal," he said.

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Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Basava Jayanti, extended greetings on the occasion of Basava Jayanti, paying tribute to 12th-century philosopher and social reformer Basaveshwara and his teachings.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the special occasion of Basava Jayanti, devout salutations to Jagadguru Basaveshwara and his eternal teachings. His visionary outlook for a just society and his unwavering efforts to empower the people always remain an inspiration to us."

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Basaveshwara, also known as Basavanna, is revered particularly by the Lingayat community and is widely regarded as a pioneer of social reform in India. A key figure in the 12th-century Bhakti movement centred on Lord Shiva, he used poetry, known as Vachanas, to spread awareness about equality, justice, and devotion.

He strongly opposed caste hierarchy, gender discrimination, and ritualistic practices, advocating instead for a society rooted in fairness and inclusivity. Basavanna introduced the concept of wearing the Ishtalinga, symbolising a direct and personal connection with the divine, irrespective of one's social standing.

He also established the Anubhava Mantapa, often described as a hall of spiritual experience, where individuals from diverse backgrounds, including women, could freely engage in discussions on philosophical and social issues.

Remembered as a champion of equality, he is also considered to be a great social reformer who stood for the rights of the underprivileged classes and women. (ANI)

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