Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], October 7 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Mirik in Darjeeling to assess damage caused by devastating landslides, saying aid for affected families is a priority. He highlighted the loss of lives and property, urging coordination between central and state governments, local administrations, and forces including NDRF and SSB.

Representing the Prime Minister, he will submit a detailed report after his two-day visit.

He is accompanied by Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and LoP Suvendhu Adhikari.

Speaking to ANI, Rijiju said, "There has been a lot of damage here. Many lives have been lost and property destroyed. It is a priority to provide help and assistance to the families who have lost their loved ones and also lost their homes. The central government, state governments, local administrations, and teams from NDRF, SSB, and other forces need to work together. On behalf of the PM, I am here on a two-day visit and spoke to the affected people. I will give a report on the situation here."

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla visited disaster-hit Darjeeling and met with the families affected by the deadly landslides and heavy rains in the region.

Shringla assured the people that all possible help would be provided, mentioning that the Army commander in the area has agreed to build a temporary bridge in Dudhia and is awaiting approval from the Defence Ministry, which will bring some relief to the people.

"Along with the Governor of West Bengal, we visited the relief camp where the affected families are living in the community centre, as they don't have a home yet. We provided them with immediate relief, such as tarpaulins, so they could build shelters. We also provided food and water", Shringla told ANI while on a visit to Mirik area, where atleast 10 people have died due to the disasters.

Talking about the immediate relief of giving cash, the Rajya Sabha MP mentioned the ex-gratia payment announced by the Prime Minister to the families of deceased and the injured, and the immediate cash grant announced by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

"Today, I am in Mirik, where many people have died. 10-11 people have died. There have been numerous landslides here. Homes, entire villages, have been damaged. We will visit their homes to pay our respects to their families and provide relief wherever possible," Shringla said.

Earlier, multiple officials and leaders, including Governor CV Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and a delegation of BJP leaders, visited the flood-affected areas.

During her visit, CM Banerjee appealed to people not to lose courage, maintain restraint and caution. "My sincere appeal, many people have suffered severely in this disaster. We deeply feel their pain. In this difficult time, we must remember that unity and patience are our greatest strengths. I request everyone not to lose courage, maintain restraint and caution", she said.

Earlier, CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia and a special Homeguard job for a kin of the flood victims.

At least 18 people were reported to be killed in Darjeeling due to incessant rain that wreaked havoc in West Bengal's north on Saturday night, according to the district authorities.

The authorities noted that 11 people were killed in heavy rains in the tourist town of Mirik till October 5.

In Jorebunglow, four people were killed, while in Sukhia Pokhari, two people were killed, and in Darjeeling Sadar, one person passed away in the heavy rain that battered the state. (ANI)

