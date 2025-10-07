Shimla, October 7: At least 18 passengers were killed as a private bus they were travelling in was hit by a landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur, the home district of BJP national President J.P. Nadda, on Tuesday, officials said. The area has been witnessing intermittent rainfall since Monday. The accident occurred in the Bhalughat area in the Jhandutta Assembly segment. Around 35 passengers were travelling in the bus that was on its way from Marotan to Ghumarwin.

State officials and machinery have been deployed to clear the debris, and a rescue operation has been underway to trace the missing passengers. Officials said that 18 bodies have been recovered so far from the mangled remains of the bus. Eyewitnesses said the mountain came crashing down on the bus, and the chances of survival for passengers are bleak. Bilaspur Bus Accident: At Least 18 Killed As Landslide Hits Bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bhalughat, Rescue Operations Underway (See Pics).

Bus Hit by Landslide in Bilaspur

Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh | At least 10 people killed and several others injured after a private bus was hit by a landslide in the Balurghat area of Jhandhuta subdivision in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district. Excavation and rescue operations are continuing on a war footing.… pic.twitter.com/LYH5gHXOJE — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh | At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after a private bus was hit by a landslide in the Balurghat area of Jhandhuta subdivision in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district. Excavation and rescue operations are continuing on a war… pic.twitter.com/1mlKWXCDkQ — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2025

Rescue Operations Underway After Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident

Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh: A landslide of debris and rocks buried a private bus near Ballu Bridge in Jhanduta sub-division. One child and three others have been rescued and hospitalised pic.twitter.com/HxB1pwrpLV — IANS (@ians_india) October 7, 2025

PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of INR 2 Lakh

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 7, 2025

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu expressed grief over the incident and extended his condolences to the bereaved. He said that he is in constant touch with the district administration and has issued directives to expedite relief and rescue operations. The Chief Minister has ordered that the injured be immediately transported to hospitals and that adequate arrangements be made for their treatment. Bilaspur Landslide: 10 Dead, Several Injured As Bus Carrying Passengers Hit by Landslide in Balurghat Area; Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Expresses Grief (See Pics and Videos).

The accident occurred due to a landslide in Bhalu, near Barthi. It is reported that 25 to 30 passengers were on board the bus. The bus was completely crushed by debris and stones falling on its roof. Local administration, police, and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations, which continued late into the night. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the loss of lives in the mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of those dead.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of PMO). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2025 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).